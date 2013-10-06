Calendar » Tim Laman & Ed Scholes

October 6, 2013 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2703 or (805) 893-3535

National Geographic Live series

Photographer Tim Laman and Ornithologist Ed Scholes

Birds of Paradise: Extreme, Bizarre, Extraordinary



“The courtship display of a bird of paradise is totally ordinary in his world but truly bizarre in ours.” – Tim Laman



Tim Laman, a renowned photographer and forest canopy researcher, and ornithologist Ed Scholes, recently published a major National Geographic book, Birds of Paradise Revealed, taking us deep into New Guinea to observe these astonishing avian creatures. Evolved to attract mates with their extraordinarily colorful feathers, which they display in dances executed with ballerina-like grace, these birds are a living laboratory of evolution. Meet all 39 species and enjoy their secret lives, bizarre displays, and dazzling courtship antics in breathtaking visuals.



Books will be available for purchase and signing