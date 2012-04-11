Calendar » Tim Minchin

April 11, 2012 from 8:00 p.m.

Live Nation presents Tim Minchin Wednesday, April 11 at 8 p.m. Tim Minchin is an Australian, musician, actor, comedian and writer. He has been performing his unique brand of musical comedy in front of appropriately excitable and ever-growing audiences since 2005. He won the Director’s Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival for his break-out show Darkside, and followed this later the same year with one of the most successful debut acts ever at the Edinburgh Fringe, winning the Perrier Award for Best Newcomer. Without wanting to go on and on about it, he’s done some pretty successful live shows since then, often in Australia or the UK, but also on the North American continent (yes, that includes you too, Canada). But not you, Guatemala—maybe one day. For tickets, call the Lobero Box Office at (805) 963-0761 or visit http://www.lobero.com/calendar/index.php?display=event&id=766&returnto=list.