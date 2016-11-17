Calendar » Time Management SBCC Career Skills Institute

November 17, 2016 from 8:30am - 4:30pm

Prepare yourself with skills to get or keep the job you want and stay current with marketplace skills. Explore different time management strategies to optimize your productivity. Learn how to effectively utilize tools to handle expanding workloads, shifting priorities, and increasing demands. Access to any associated Lynda.com playlist for the course is included in this tuition-free program.

This is one of the three courses for the SBCC Career Skills Institute Workplace Essentials Badge. Through this three-course process (Business Writing in the Technology Age, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving and Decision Making, Time Management), you will practice effective professional communication, management, and problem solving strategies applicable to any workplace issue. Advance your qualifications and progress in your career by earning the Time Management Badge.

Course number: PRO NC003 (CRN 39344)

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2016

Time: 8:30am-4:30pm

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 28

300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free

Contact: www.sbcc.edu/csi or (805) 683-8282

SBCC Career Skills Institute offers tuition-free noncredit certificate programs that encompass job training and career advancement. Courses are packaged together to comprise a certificate and digital badge to demonstrate your mastery of specific career skills. With over 25 certificates in business, design, and technology, the Career Skills Institute can help you invest in your professional development.