July 2, 2016 from 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

How do you navigate the world after you’ve been locked up? Experience personal transformational journeys with actors Leonard Flippen, Jorge Manly Gil, Caroline Hitch, Frank Souza, Morry Talaugon and Guillermo Willie in Poetic Justice Project’s newest production, TIME WILL TELL.

The play, created and directed by Leah Joki, features the actors’ stories of incarceration and reentry. Leah Joki is the author of Julliard to Jail and writer/performer of the one-woman play Prison Boxing. Ms. Joki taught theatre and managed the Arts in Corrections programs at Chuckawalla State Prison in Blythe and California State Prison - Los Angeles County in Lancaster.

The multimedia TIME WILL TELL will be performed on Saturday, July 2 at 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 2101 State Street.

Each performance will be followed by an audience talkback. All tickets are $15 and available at the door or by calling Brown Paper Tickets, 1-800-838-3006.

Poetic Justice Project (PJP) is the only theatre company in the state comprised of formerly incarcerated actors appearing in plays that examine crime, punishment and redemption. Based in Santa Maria, the project was founded by Artistic Director Deborah Tobola in 2009. PJP is supported by funding from the Fund for Santa Barbara.

PJP is a program of the award-winning William James Association, which provides arts instruction to prisoners, people on parole and probation, and youth at risk of incarceration. For more information, visit poeticjusticeproject.org or find Poetic Justice Project on Facebook.