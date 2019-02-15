Calendar » Timely Intersections: Black Histories on the Page and Stage

February 15, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 10:00 pm

How are Black histories re-purposed and re-imagined as they move across mediums?

Considering that both literature and theatre have advanced causes of Black liberation across historical eras and genres, our aim is to think through creative adaptations of Black histories as both a conduit for social change and a mode of education.

Our symposium commemorates the Theater and Dance department’s LAUNCH PAD production of Cheryl West’s adaptation of The Watsons Go to Birmingham – 1963, a Civil Rights-inspired novel by Newbery-Award winning children’s author Christopher Paul Curtis.