March 4, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: (805) 893-3535

UCSB/Santa Barbara Reads Author Event

The Big Burn: Teddy Roosevelt and the Fire That Saved America

Timothy Egan



“A complex, tragic story of reckoning with nature’s imperturbable power.” Los Angeles Times

In his New York Times best-seller, The Big Burn, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Timothy Egan tells the “mesmerizing” (Library Journal) tale of the nation’s biggest wildfire – an apocalyptic blaze that burned 3 million acres in two days across three western states. No living person had ever seen a fire with the ferocity, speed and destructive power of the Big Burn of 1910. Egan will discuss the fire and the larger story of Teddy Roosevelt and his chief forester Gifford Pinchot, who pioneered conservation – the idea of public land as our national treasure. Egan’s other books include The Worst Hard Time and Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher.

Presented as part of UCSB/Santa Barbara Reads, sponsored by the UCSB Library and the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor with additional support from a variety of campus and community partners. Presented in conjunction with the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management Strategic Initiative on Wildfire and Climate Change.