Calendar » Tinariwen

October 26, 2014 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3013 or (805) 893-3535

88.7 KCRW Presents

Santa Barbara Debut

Desert Blues from the Sahara

Tinariwen

Sun, Oct 26, 7:00 p.m., Campbell Hall

“Spellbinding… Tinariwen is one of the finest bands on Earth.” Slate



Tinariwen’s musicians are Grammy-winning guitar gods from the southern Sahara Desert. Musical ambassadors of one of the oldest and proudest people on earth – the Tuareg nomads of northern Mali – their unique version of “desert blues” was forged in the ashes of rebellion. Their expansive, hypnotic sound draws from a rich amalgam of Berber, Arab and African influences, along with Western blues and psychedelic rock. “Tinariwen [makes] extraordinary music,” writes Slate. “The songs are modal vamps, with gruff call-and-response vocals, congas, handclaps, and layered guitar riffs, which build to trancelike fugues.”