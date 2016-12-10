Tiny Tots Holiday Concert & Santa Photos
Delight your kids with this lively 30-minute concert and sing-along! Then continue the fun at RTC's Santa's Wonderland. You can take photos with Santa, Frosty, Rudolph and the cast while enjoying hot chocolate and cookies! Tickets: $10
Purchase tickets online by Nov. 28 to be entered to WIN a personal visit from Santa. View contest rules and regulations at www.rubicontheatre.org
Call the box office for more information: 805.667.2900
Rubicon Theatre Company
1006 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 10, 2016 11:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: $10
- Location: Rubicon Theatre Company
- Website: http;//www.rubicontheatre.org