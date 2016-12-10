Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 12:40 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Tiny Tots Holiday Concert & Santa Photos

December 10, 2016 from 11:00am - 12:00pm

Delight your kids with this lively 30-minute concert and sing-along! Then continue the fun at RTC's Santa's Wonderland. You can take photos with Santa, Frosty, Rudolph and the cast while enjoying hot chocolate and cookies! Tickets: $10

Purchase tickets online by Nov. 28 to be entered to WIN a personal visit from Santa. View contest rules and regulations at www.rubicontheatre.org

Call the box office for more information: 805.667.2900

Rubicon Theatre Company
1006 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA  93001

 

