Calendar » Tip-A-Cop 2014

January 29, 2014 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm

Join us for this year’s Tip-A-Cop series. Enjoy great company and fine dining served by Santa Barbara Law Enforcement at each of our events. All tips benefit Special Olympics Santa Barbara.

This year’s dates are:

January 29th: Chili’s Grill, Goleta 5:00pm – 9:00pm

March 25: Holden’s Steakhouse, Goleta 11:00am – 2:00pm

April 2: Petrini’s, Goleta 5:00pm – 9:00pm

April 8: Smoke ‘N Barrel BBQ, Goleta 4:30pm – 9:00pm

April 16: Petrini’s, Santa Barbara 5:00pm – 9:00 pm

April 23: Outback Steakhouse, Goleta 11:00am – 2:00pm

April 23: Holdren’s Steakhouse, SB 11:00am – 2:00pm

May 14: Chili’s Grill, Goleta 5:00pm – 9:00pm

Hope to see you there!