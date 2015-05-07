Calendar » Tip-A-Cop at Paradise Cafe

May 7, 2015 from 11:30am - 2:00pm

Join local volunteer law enforcement officers in support of Special Olympics Santa Barbara where protect and “serve” has a whole new meaning! Officers will don their aprons to serve you and your family, friends and coworkers a delicious lunch at Paradise Cafe in Santa Barbara from 11:30am-2pm. All tips and merchandise revenue will directly benefit the 500 Special Olympics athletes in Santa Barbara County.

Can’t attend but still want to support our athletes? Contact Michelle Duke at (805) 884-1516 or [email protected] to make a donation or for more information.