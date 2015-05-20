Tip-A-Cop at Petrini’s Goleta
Join local volunteer law enforcement officers from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Office in support of Special Olympics Santa Barbara where protect and “serve” has a whole new meaning! Officers will don their aprons to serve you and your family, friends and coworkers a delicious dinner at Petrini’s Italian Restaurant in Goleta from 4:30pm-10:30pm. All tips and merchandise sales will directly benefit the 500 Special Olympics athletes in Santa Barbara County.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 20, 2015 4:30pm - 10:30pm
- Location: Petrini's Goleta, 5711 Calle Real, Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: http://www.sosc.org/santabarbara