Calendar » Tip-A-Cop at Petrini’s Goleta

May 20, 2015 from 4:30pm - 10:30pm

Join local volunteer law enforcement officers from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Office in support of Special Olympics Santa Barbara where protect and “serve” has a whole new meaning! Officers will don their aprons to serve you and your family, friends and coworkers a delicious dinner at Petrini’s Italian Restaurant in Goleta from 4:30pm-10:30pm. All tips and merchandise sales will directly benefit the 500 Special Olympics athletes in Santa Barbara County.