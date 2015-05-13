Tip-A-Cop at Petrini’s Santa Barbara
May 13, 2015 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm
Join local volunteer law enforcement officers from the Santa Barbara Police Department in support of Special Olympics Santa Barbara where protect and “serve” has a whole new meaning! Officers will don their aprons to serve you and your family, friends and coworkers a delicious dinner at Petrini’s Italian Restaurant in Santa Barbara from 5-9pm. All tips and merchandise sales will directly benefit the 500 Special Olympics athletes in Santa Barbara County.
Event Details
- Location: Petrini's Santa Barbara, 14 W Calle Laureles, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://www.sosc.org/santabarbara