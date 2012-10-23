Calendar » Title IX: How One Mother Changed the World for Her Daughter and Other Wome

October 23, 2012 from 5:00 pm

Gwendolyn Mink will explore the history and future of Title IX. She will discuss her mother's role in the legislative origins of Title IX and in related legislative struggles for gender equity in education; consider the impacts and limitations of Title IX; and suggest ways to strengthen Title IX and advance its mission. Mink taught at UC Santa Cruz for twenty years and at Smith College for five years. She writes and teaches about gender and poverty in law and social policy.