Calendar » To and Fro for 67 Years:

The Story of the Schooner Santa Cruz Lecture

by Michael Marzolla and Bruce Hector

Marzolla and Hector’s presentation is based on, “Toing and Froing for 67 Years: The Rise and Demise of the Schooner Santa Cruz,” a paper they presented at the California Islands Symposium in 2008. The lecture will cover the colorful history of this remarkable schooner, her loss and their work mapping and documenting the wreck site.

In 1869, Justinian Caire and a syndicate of businessmen from San Francisco purchased Santa Cruz Island. By the 1880s, he took sole ownership and augmented the existing sheep and cattle ranch with a vineyard and other enterprises. By 1893, the need for a dedicated working vessel was apparent, and the schooner Santa Cruz was commissioned and built at the Matthew Turner Shipyard in Benicia, California. For the next 67 years, this vessel served the island’s owners, ultimately meeting its demise in a nor’easter in December 1960.

Bruce P. Hector M.D. is a family practice physician from the San Fernando Valley and long time scuba diver. He once served as medical officer for the West Coast Cousteau Society office. In 1989 he met Michael Marzolla when both attended the Cousteau sponsored “Project Ocean Search” on Santa Cruz Island. While diving together in Prisoner’s Harbor the two located and identified the wreck of the Schooner Santa Cruz. They subsequently researched mapped the site. In 1990 Dr. Hector surveyed the shore at Ford Point on Santa Rosa Island with Park Ranger Don Morris to find artifacts from the 1894 wreck of the Crown of England salvage. He has also mapped the Winfield Scott wreck off Anacapa Island. Dr. Hector’s interest in archeology includes participation in the UCLA Archeology Certificate Program.

Michael Marzolla M.A., UC emeritus, has resided in Santa Barbara since 1983. He has over thirty-five years of experience in the field of non-formal environmental education in national and international settings. Marzolla is currently Co-chair of the North American Association for Environmental Education’s Advisory Council, and the Founder and Chief Excogitator of Excogitation Services, providing art, photography, design and environmental education services. He is a scuba diver and sailor and a former US Coast Guard Reservist. His long-term interest in all things nautical led him to participate in Project Ocean Search (POS) with the Cousteau Society in 1989, where he met Dr. Hector. During the POS, he and Dr. Hector were able to locate and begin mapping the wreck of the schooner Santa Cruz based on wreck debris at Prisoner’s Harbor on Santa Cruz Island he came across while completing a research diver course with UCSB. In 1990 he participated as a member of the dive team with the US Park Service during their Channel Islands shipwreck survey. He also assisted with the survey and mapping of the Winfield Scott wreck site.