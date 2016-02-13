Calendar » To Begin the World Over Again: the Life of Thomas Paine

February 13, 2016 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

In this live, one-person performance, sponsored by the Institute of World Culture in Santa Barbara, Ian Ruskin, an actor trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, brings Thomas Paine back to life. In 1775, Paine, a man who had lived 37 remarkably unremarkable years in England, arrived in Philadelphia. He then proceeded to change the world. His pen ignited the American Revolution, defined the French Revolution and articulated the concept of Reason. For this he was nearly hanged in England, nearly guillotined in France and, by the end of his life, more hated than loved in America. He was one of the world’s greatest propagandists and worst politicians, a nearly fatal combination, and he is one of the most misunderstood men in American history. Yet his vision of true justice and equality for all human beings continues to inspire millions of people and his ideas, revolutionary in 1776, continue to be as revolutionary today. At the end of the performance there will be time for Q&A. This event is free of charge but donations are gratefully accepted.

Location:

Faulkner Gallery

Santa Barbara Central Public Library

40 E. Anapamu Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

http://www.worldculture.org