December 31, 2013 from 12 midnight - 1:00 a.m.

Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association (PGIAA) will sponsor its Third Annual “Toast Heard ‘Round the World” on New Year’s Eve to celebrate the school’s Alumni Association.

At 12 midnight on New Year's Eve, alumni and their friends, family and neighbors are invited to Tweet their dreams to #ToastPacifica2014, or send a Facebook message or Instagram message.

"Offering 'a toast' to Pacifica and the Alumni Association in various places will build stronger bonds among alums and other members of the Pacifica family and will celebrate the Association’s many accomplishments in 2013 ,” said Tom Lyon, President of the Alumni Association . “We hope they all will embrace our continued efforts in 2013 to further develop our alumni network and help us fully honor our school, our community, and our Alumni Association.”

Further information is available by e-mailing [email protected] or calling the Office of Alumni Relations at 805.679-6163.



Pacifica Graduate Institute is an accredited graduate school offering master’s and doctoral degree programs framed in the traditions in depth psychology. http://www.pacifica.edu.

