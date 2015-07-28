Toastmasters Club 5
Is Toastmasters Right for You?
Do you want to become a confident public speaker and strong leader? If so, Toastmasters is the place for you. You’ll find a supportive learn-by-doing environment that allows you to achieve your goals at your own pace. Learn how Toastmasters has changed the lives of members.
Santa Barbara Toastmasters Club #5 ... is the Granddaddy of Them All. One of the original five founding clubs in the world (founded way back in 1929)
Meetings held every Tuesday morning at 7:00am (except holidays)
Meetings held at historic Santa Barbara Unitarian Society's Parish Hall
Visitors welcome.
Location: The Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara Parish Hall, 1535 Santa Barbara Street
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 28, 2015 7:00 am - 8:30 pm
- Price: visitors welcome until you decide to become a member, dues approx $97/ year
- Website: http://5.toastmastersclubs.org