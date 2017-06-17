Calendar » Together We Heal: A Walk for Wellness with PEP

June 17, 2017 from 9:00AM - 11:00AM

Together We Heal: A Walk for Wellness with PEP: is an event aimed at raising awareness and reducing the stigma surrounding perinatal mental illnesses like postpartum depression, postpartum anxiety & OCD, postpartum PTSD, postpartum psychosis, bipolar/peripartum onset, and pregnancy depression and anxiety. The walk will take place on June 17, 2017 at 9am and will start at Ledbetter Beach. Participants will walk from Ledbetter Beach to the top of Shoreline Park. The event is free, but a $10 donation is being requested.