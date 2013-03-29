Calendar » Tom Neilson Concert

March 29, 2013 from 7:00 pm

Progressive Democrats of Santa Barbara is sponsoring the award-winning folk singer, Tom Neilson, in support of Move to Amend. Neilson (www.tomneilsonmusic.com) has been writing and preforming “Music for Social Change” for more than 20 years. His compelling and humorous songs remind us of what is important in our world. Move to Amend is the national movement to amend the constitution to establish that money is not speech and that only humans-not corporations-are entitled to constitutional rights.