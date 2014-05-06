Calendar » Tom Steyer Energy Leadership Lecture: Confronting Climate Change: A Political Reality Check

May 6, 2014 from 5:00pm - 6:30pm

Please join NextGen Climate Founder and President Tom Steyer for a discussion about the urgency and complexity of mitigating climate change. As a national leader in this space, Steyer will address the intersection of technology and renewable energy policy and politics in effecting change on this critical issue.

FREE admission. Guarantee your seat by reserving a ticket at www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock.