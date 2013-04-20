Calendar » Tommy and the Hip-Hop Clowns

April 20, 2013 from 11:00am

Dance Performance/MCC Theater Tommy the Clown began dancing as a way to motivate and inspire youth to stay on a positive track. Now he and his dance crew, the Hip-Hop Clowns, tour the world exciting audiences with a high energy street dance known as krumping. Join us for this incredible and interactive dance performance. Great event for all ages!