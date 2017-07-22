Calendar » Tommy Emmanuel & Friends

July 22, 2017 from 8pm - 10:30pm

In a special benefit for the Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration, the incredible Tommy Emmanuel will play a fabulous 2 set concert on July 22, 2017. Tommy is one of the world’s great fingerstyle players and an amazing showman, wowing audiences over 300 dates a year worldwide. Richard Smith and Pat Bergeson will be sitting in; if you caught them as the Nashville Hot Club headliners at SBAIC’16, you know you’re in for a huge treat! Be sure to BRING your PRINTED PASS for the drawing to WIN THIS GUITAR:

Larrivee Guitars has generously donated a sole re-creation of Tommy’s custom C10 guitar, which Tommy will play, sign and GIVE AWAY to one lucky main level ticket buyer. This guitar is not available anywhere but at this show. $15 from every ticket will be donated to the Pay It Forward Fund and Guitars for Kids, so that we can bring you the finest music and craftsmanship from around the world, and get guitars and lessons to underprivileged kids. Balcony seats will get a chance to win an ukulele! But you can only win it if you come!