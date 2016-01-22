Calendar » Tommy Emmanuel with Special Guest the wisherkeepers

January 22, 2016 from 8:00 pm

Australian native and prolific instrumentalist Tommy Emmanuel is considered a master of many genres including jazz, rock, blues and country music and has been described as the most charismatic, soulful and technically brilliant “finger-style” guitarist today. With a career spanning five decades, he is driven by his pure love for the music and delight in sharing it with the world with humor, passion and infectious joy. The late, great Chet Atkins (known for his signature picking style and Nashville sound) said it best: “Tommy Emmanuel is probably the greatest finger-picker in the world today. He’s a great showman, too. You can’t watch Tommy perform and not feel happy.”