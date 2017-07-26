Calendar » Tomorrow – Take Concrete Steps to a Sustainable Future/FILM

July 26, 2017 from 7pm - 9:30pm

TOMORROW – Take Concrete Steps to a Sustainable Future

A Permaculture Inspired Film, premiering in Santa Barbara, CA

Wed, 7pm July 26, 2017

Location: The Marjorie Luke Theatre

721 E Cota St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

$10 - General Admission, $7 - Students/Seniors



Tickets available at the door, or online at: https://www.lobero.org/events/tomorrow/

($2 per ticket Lobero online ticket purchasing fee; other fees may apply)



Event Sponsors: Marjorie Luke Theater, Community Environmental Council (CEC), Santa Barbara Sierra Club, Santa Barbara Permaculture Network



FILM TRAILER :

https://www.tomorrow-documentary.com/#trailer-section

“Without question, TOMORROW is absolutely the best and most creative film on the future of humanity and the environment”.

— Paul Hawken, author of the bestselling, recently published book, Project Drawdown





In 2012, French writer and activist Cyril Dion learned about a study carried out by twenty-two scientists from around the world that forecasts the extinction of multiple forms of life, and possibly a large part of humanity, by the year 2100. This news barely received any media coverage at all. Convinced that spreading catastrophic news is not effective, Dion decided to explore, along with actress and director Mélanie Laurent and a small film crew, what our world could look like if we brought together some of the best solutions to date in agriculture, energy, economics, education, and democracy. What they found was amazing, and inspired a film…



Directed/Produced by Cyril Dion & Mélanie Laurent

Tomorrow won the Cesar award for best documentary, has been viewed by over a million people in France, and has been released in over 30 countries, released in the U.S. April 2017.

Tomorrow sets out to showcase alternative and creative ways of viewing agriculture, economics, energy and education.

It offers constructive solutions to act on a local level to make a difference on a global level

So far, no other documentary has gone down such an optimistic road...



WHY THIS FILM ?

TODAY, we sometimes feel powerless in front of the various crises of our times.

TODAY, we know that answers lie in a wide mobilization of the human race. Over the course of a century, our dream of progress commonly called “the American Dream”, fundamentally changed the way we live and continues to inspire many developing countries. We are now aware of the setbacks and limits of such development policies. We urgently need to focus our efforts on changing our dreams before something irreversible happens to our planet.

TODAY, we need a new direction, objective... A new dream! The documentary Tomorrow sets out to showcase alternative and creative ways of viewing agriculture, economics, energy and education. It offers constructive solutions to act on a local level to make a difference on a global level. So far, no other documentary has gone down such an optimistic road...

TOMORROW is not just a film, it is the beginning of a movement seeking to encourage local communities around the world to change the way they live for the sake of our planet.

Start small to grow big, and write a new story for the generations to come.

New York Times Critic’s Pick & Review: Worried About a Sustainable Tomorrow? There’s Hope, by NICOLE HERRINGTONAPRIL 19, 2017

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/19/movies/tomorrow-review.html?nlid=61520911&_r=0



It’s refreshing to see concrete solutions at work, many of them at the grass-roots level. And the optimism of those countering ineffective politicians and big business is infectious. The filmmakers — the French actress Mélanie Laurent and the civic activist Cyril Dion — interview their subjects during an intercontinental expedition that takes them to Detroit and Todmorden, England, where urban gardening initiatives flourish; San Francisco, which has an enviable recycling and composting program; Normandy, France, where intercropping ensures that “each plant plays a role in the ecosystem”; a village near Chennai, India, whose decentralized democracy reflects the residents’ priorities; Copenhagen, with its renewable energy model and biking culture; and many points in between.

Read the companion book: Tomorrow All Over the Globe, Solutions Already Exist by Cyril Dion

http://www.chelseagreen.com/tomorrow