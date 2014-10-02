Calendar » Tony Bennett with special guest Antonia Bennett

October 2, 2014 from 7:00PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: (805) 893-3535 (Arts & Lectures Ticket Office) or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu

“Tony Bennett is truly a wonder of nature... he commands a stage and a room with the authority of one of the 20th century’s greatest voices.” Santa Barbara Independent

“The epitome of cool.” Rolling Stone

When Tony Bennett headlined Arts & Lectures’ fundraising gala in 2013, his dazzling, heartfelt performance, filled with panache, left the audience floating on air for months... and many others wishing they had been there. The legendary crooner returns to kick off the 2014-15 season in grand style. This 17-time Grammy winner had his first hit in 1951, and his albums continue to top the charts. With a husky, burnished voice and ebullient sense of swing, Tony is a priceless treasure whose expressive power is undimmed. Don’t miss this master whose interpretations have shaped the great American songbook. His daughter Antonia will perform an opening set of jazz/pop standards.