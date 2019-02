Calendar » Topa Topa Fundraiser Night for HSB

February 21, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

You’re Invited to Topa Topa Brewing Company to benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB)! Come mingle and meet some of the HSB family!

Thursday, February 21, 2019, 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Taproom



Come join us for a fun-filled evening! 10% of the

proceeds will directly benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara!