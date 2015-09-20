Calendar » Touch-A-Truck

September 20, 2015 from 9:30am - 2:30pm

Beep! Beep! Don’t miss this year’s Touch-A-Truck on September 20 at SBCC’s West Campus! Touch-A-Truck is an affordable and unique family community event where kids of all ages have the opportunity to see, touch, get behind the wheel, honk horns, learn about and safely explore trucks, construction equipment and public safety vehicles. Meet the men and women who protect, serve, work and build in our community. Have more fun in the Fun Zone. Visit community vendors and exhibitors on Truck Alley. Food and refreshments available for purchase. Come for lunch with the entire family. All proceeds from the event go to support the services of Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP).





PEP is a local, all-volunteer-run, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has been sharing the highs and lows of parenting since 1977. PEP offers social and emotional support and education and community resources to families in our community. PEP services include new parent, infant behavioral classes, postpartum support calls to new parents, new parent peer-support groups, a volunteer-staffed warmline, and PPD education & support. PEP services are offered in English and Spanish. For more information about PEP visit: Postpartum Distress Support | Postpartum Education for Parents