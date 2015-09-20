Calendar » Touch-A-Truck

September 20, 2015 from 9:30am - 2:30pm

PEP's Touch-A-Truck

Touch-A-Truck is an affordable and unique family community event where kids of all ages have the opportunity to see, touch, get behind the wheel, honk horns, learn about and safely explore trucks, construction equipment and public safety vehicles. Meet the men and women who protect, serve, work and build in our community. Have more fun in the "Fun Zone". Visit community vendors & exhibitors on "Truck Alley". Food and refreshments avaialble for purchase. Come for lunch with the entire family.

All proceeds from the event go to support the services of Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP). PEP is a local, all-volunteer-run, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has been sharing the highs and lows of parenting since 1977. PEP offers social & emotional support and education & community resources to families in our community. PEP services include new parent, infant behavioral classes, postpartum support calls to new parents, new parent peer-support groups, a volunteer-staffed warmline, and PPD education & support. PEP services are offered in English and Spanish. For more information about PEP visit: www.sbpep.org.

BEEP! BEEP! HONK! HONK! DATE & TIME

The event will be held on Sunday, September 20th, 2015, from 9:30am to 2:30pm.

NEW LOCATION!

This year the event will be held at a NEW LOCATION, the West Campus parking lots of Santa Barbara City College (SBCC). This new centralized location provides enough space for the event AND ample free, on-site parking. Potential coastal breezes to beat the heat are an added bonus!

The first 500 families receive an event bag to take home with them.

TICKETS

Admission: $20/family and $5/individual.

A family ticket includes 2 adults and children in the same immediate family.

Free admission for children under 2.

FOOD & REFRESHMENTS

We are pleased to offer a variety of food & refreshments for the entire family! Sandwiches, cold beverages, snacks and frozen treats are available for purchase.

FUN ZONE

The "Fun Zone" includes bounce houses, face painting, splash zone, and interactive activities. Fun for all ages!

Great event merchandise will also be avaialble this year; construction helmets, hammers, trucker hats and event t-shirts. Memorialize a handprint on your t-shirt to prove you touched a truck! :)

TRUCK ALLEY

In addition to the trucks, vehicles and equipment, community vendors & exhibitors will be in attendance. Learn about family friendly businesses and services along "Truck Alley".

FREE ON-SITE PARKING

Free parking for the event will be available on-site at the West Campus parking garage at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC).