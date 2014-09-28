Calendar » TOUGH GUISE 2: Violence, Manhood & American Culture

September 28, 2014 from 3:00 - 5:00

The Coalition Against Gun Violence presents a documentary film: "Tough Guise 2: Violence, Manhood & American Culture," followed by a Town Hall Meeting and Panel Discussion about the consequences of violence in the media.

Introduction by author: Jackson Katz, PhD.

Moderator: Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson

Panelists: Assemblymember Das Williams, City Councilmember Cathy Murillo, City College Professor Joe White, Toni Wellen, MFT and two college students.

