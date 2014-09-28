TOUGH GUISE 2: Violence, Manhood & American Culture
The Coalition Against Gun Violence presents a documentary film: "Tough Guise 2: Violence, Manhood & American Culture," followed by a Town Hall Meeting and Panel Discussion about the consequences of violence in the media.
Introduction by author: Jackson Katz, PhD.
Moderator: Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson
Panelists: Assemblymember Das Williams, City Councilmember Cathy Murillo, City College Professor Joe White, Toni Wellen, MFT and two college students.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Anti-Defamation League 1, Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County 2, League of Women Voters 3, Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center 4, Women's International League of Peace and Freedom 5, 2020 A Year Without War 6
- Starts: September 28, 2014 3:00 - 5:00
- Price: FREE
- Location: Fe Bland Forum at Santa Barbara City College West Campus
- Website: http://www.sbcoalition.org
