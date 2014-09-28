Monday, June 25 , 2018, 8:08 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

TOUGH GUISE 2: Violence, Manhood & American Culture

September 28, 2014 from 3:00 - 5:00

The Coalition Against Gun Violence presents a documentary film:  "Tough Guise 2:  Violence, Manhood & American Culture,"  followed by a Town Hall Meeting and Panel Discussion about the consequences of violence in the media.

Introduction by author:  Jackson Katz, PhD.

Moderator:  Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson 

Panelists:  Assemblymember Das Williams, City Councilmember Cathy Murillo, City College Professor Joe White, Toni Wellen, MFT and two college students.

Visit the Coalition website for details. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Anti-Defamation League 1, Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County 2, League of Women Voters 3, Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center 4, Women's International League of Peace and Freedom 5, 2020 A Year Without War 6
  • Starts: September 28, 2014 3:00 - 5:00
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Fe Bland Forum at Santa Barbara City College West Campus
  • Website: http://www.sbcoalition.org
