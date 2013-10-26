Calendar » Tour De Cure

October 26, 2013 from TBA

Santa Barbara community joins together to support friends and family living with Diabetes and to advance the mission of the American Diabetes Association.

For the second year, the American Diabetes Association is bringing the Tour De Cure back to scenic Santa Barbara! Three carefully chosen cycling routes, beginning and ending at Leadbetter Beach, showcase the most glorious views that Santa Barbara has to offer while providing an opportunity for our community to support those battling Diabetes. Whether a leisurely 8 mile ride along the coast is your “speed” or a challenging 100 mile course is what you crave, the Tour De Cure has something for everyone. Join the ADA as they raise money make advances in the treatment and prevention of Diabetes.

Participate today by creating a team, signing up to ride, donating or recruiting others to join in the fight!