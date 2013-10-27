Calendar » Tour De Cure Womens Series

October 27, 2013 from TBA

Santa Barbara community joins together to support friends and family living with Diabetes and to advance the mission of the American Diabetes Association.

The Tour de Cure is held in ninety cities, and the first annual Women’s Series cycling event will be launched exclusively in Santa Barbara. Three amazing routes, beginning and ending at Leadbetter Beach, showcase the most glorious views Santa Barbara’s American Riviera has to offer while providing an opportunity for our community to support those battling Diabetes. Whether a leisurely 8 mile ride along the coast including a reststop at the half way point at the Biltmore Four Season’s overlooking Butterfly Beach is your “speed” or a challenging 35 or 67 mile course is what you crave, the Tour De Cure has something for everyone!

Participate today by creating a team, signing up to ride, donating or recruiting others to join in the fight!