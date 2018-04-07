Calendar » Tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve

April 7, 2018 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Gray whales, nesting Snowy Plovers, and abundant waterfowl are just a few of the animals you are likely to see on a tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve in April.

The reserve encompasses 170 acres of protected California coastal habitat. Join us for a beautiful walk along reserve trails to explore the flora and fauna that is only minutes from UCSB.

Tours are approximately 2 hours long and guides will discuss both the cultural and natural history of the reserve. RSVP is required. To sign up, please visit our Eventbrite page:

