Tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve
Nesting Snowy Plovers, birds of prey, and blooming wildflowers are just some of the abundant wildlife you are likely to see on a tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve in August.
The reserve encompasses 170 acres of protected California coastal habitat. Join us for a beautiful walk along reserve trails to explore the flora and fauna that is only minutes from UCSB.
Tours are approximately 2 hours long and guides will discuss both the cultural and natural history of the reserve. RSVP is required.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tour-of-coal-oil-point-reserve-tickets-48354390283?aff=es2
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: coprconservation
- Starts: August 4, 2018 10:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Coal Oil Point Reserve
- Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tour-of-coal-oil-point-reserve-tickets-48354390283?aff=es2