August 4, 2018 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Nesting Snowy Plovers, birds of prey, and blooming wildflowers are just some of the abundant wildlife you are likely to see on a tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve in August.

The reserve encompasses 170 acres of protected California coastal habitat. Join us for a beautiful walk along reserve trails to explore the flora and fauna that is only minutes from UCSB.

Tours are approximately 2 hours long and guides will discuss both the cultural and natural history of the reserve. RSVP is required.

To sign up, please visit our Eventbrite page:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tour-of-coal-oil-point-reserve-tickets-48354390283?aff=es2