Tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve
Coal Oil Point Reserve encompasses 170 acres of protected California coastal habitat. Join us for a beautiful walk along reserve trails to explore the wildlife that is only minutes from UCSB.
Tours are approximately 2 hours long and guides will discuss both the cultural and natural history of the reserve. RSVP is required.
To sign up, please visit our Eventbrite page:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tour-of-coal-oil-point-reserve-tickets-48819789304?aff=es2
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: coprconservation
- Starts: September 1, 2018 10:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: A suggested donation of $10 per person is appreciated to support our outreach program. Donations can be made in person via cash/check or online at our giving site.
- Location: Coal Oil Point Reserve
- Website: http://copr.nrs.ucsb.edu/