December 1, 2018 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Coal Oil Point Reserve encompasses 170 acres of protected California coastal habitat. Join us for a beautiful walk along reserve trails to explore the wildlife that is only minutes from UCSB.

Tours are approximately 2 hours long and guides will discuss both the cultural and natural history of the reserve. RSVP is required.

To sign up, please visit our Eventbrite page:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tour-of-coal-oil-point-reserve-tickets-52275442255