Tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve

December 1, 2018 from 10:00am - 12:00pm
Coal Oil Point Reserve encompasses 170 acres of protected California coastal habitat. Join us for a beautiful walk along reserve trails to explore the wildlife that is only minutes from UCSB.

Tours are approximately 2 hours long and guides will discuss both the cultural and natural history of the reserve. RSVP is required.

To sign up, please visit our Eventbrite page:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tour-of-coal-oil-point-reserve-tickets-52275442255

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: coprconservation
  • Starts: December 1, 2018 10:00am - 12:00pm
  • Price: A suggested donation of $10 per person is appreciated to support our outreach program.  Donations can be made in person via cash/check or online at our giving site.
  • Location: Coal Oil Point Reserve
  • Website: http://copr.nrs.ucsb.edu/
 
 
 