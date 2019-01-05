Calendar » Tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve

January 5, 2019 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Coal Oil Point Reserve encompasses 170 acres of protected California coastal habitat. Join us for a beautiful walk along reserve trails to explore the wildlife that is only minutes from UCSB. At this time of year, the Devereux Slough is full of water and the birding is fantastic!

Tours are approximately 2 hours long and guides will discuss both the cultural and natural history of the reserve. RSVP is required.

To sign up, please visit our Eventbrite page:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tour-of-coal-oil-point-reserve-tickets-53443204062