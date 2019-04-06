Calendar » Tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve

April 6, 2019 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Coal Oil Point Reserve encompasses 170 acres of protected California coastal habitat. Join us for a beautiful walk along reserve trails to explore the wildlife that is only minutes from UCSB. At this time of year, you are likely to see Gray Whales on their northbound migration and Snowy Plovers nesting on the beach.

Tours are approximately 2 hours long and guides will discuss both the cultural and natural history of the reserve. RSVP is required.

To sign up, please visit our Eventbrite page:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tour-of-coal-oil-point-reserve-tickets-58386830582