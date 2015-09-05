Calendar » Tour & Taste of the Valley

September 5, 2015 from 7:00 am - 2:30

Tour & Taste of the Valley is a premier active tasting event. There is a 50k & 100K bike ride, a 5K & 10K run followed by a wine, beer and food tasting event. Held in beautiful Old Town Orcutt over 50 food booths will wine and dine you after your morning ride or run. You can just come for the food portion if you like! Taste only tickets are $35, Run tickets are $55 and Ride tickets are $75. Live Music by La Paz and and arts & crafts show, there is something for everyone.