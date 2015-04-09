Toward a Better Vaccine for Whooping Cough
Steve Julio, associate professor of biology at Westmont, examines current research aimed at improving the whooping cough vaccine, in a free, public lecture on Thursday, April 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara Street. No tickets are required; the limited seating is available on a first-come, firstserved basis. For more information, please call (805) 565-6051.
The lecture, “Toward a Better Vaccine for Whooping Cough,” is part of the Westmont Downtown Lecture Series, which is sponsored by the Westmont Foundation.
Event Details
- Starts: April 9, 2015 5:30pm
- Price: Free and open to the public
- Location: University Club of Santa Barbara 1332 Santa Barbara Street
- Website: http://blogs.westmont.edu/2015/03/27/talk-to-probe-whooping-cough-research/