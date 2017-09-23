Calendar » Tower of Power at The Granada Theatre

September 23, 2017 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

For almost 50 years, Tower of Power has been creating and performing their unique brand of soul music before sold-out crowds all over the world. Formed from a chance meeting between Emilio Castillo and Stephen “Doc” Kupka in 1968, Tower of Power are a rhythm and blues band best known for their brass section, who have become some of the most successful and most prolific collaborators in R& B history. From their first album East Bay Grease, to any of the numerous hit songs including “You Got to Funkifize,” “What Happened to the World That Day?,” “You’re Still a Young Man,” “So Very Hard to Go,” “This Time It’s Real,” and many more, Tower of Power continues to create their own brand of soul and R&B. Tickets range in price from $29 to $64, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office -- http://bit.ly/2uXn9Kp or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222.