Calendar » Town Hall Meeting with Police Chief Sanchez

May 17, 2012 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Any Santa Barbara residents are invited to join our San Roque neighbors for a Town Hall Meeting with Police Chief Cam Sanchez and Officer Jonathan Reyes. Officer Reyes will discuss the 'how to's' of starting a Neighborhood Watch Program and our Chief of Police will share how our police department is helping keep our community safe. There will be a time in the program for audience Q&A.