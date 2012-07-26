Calendar » TOWN HALL: Stirring the Pot

July 26, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

It's July 2016 and marijuana has just been legalized in the June Primary. Now what? Specifically, what assurances need to be put in place to help the community manage intended and unintended consequences of the new legislation? Representatives from the legal, health care, and finance sectors have come together to have a conversation and to explore the process of adaptation to the realities of this new public policy. Help us explore the options and make choices about what comes next.