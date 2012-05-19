Calendar » Town Wide Yard Sale

May 19, 2012 from 9 AM - 2 PM

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT LOS ALAMOS TOWN-WIDE GARAGE SALE ON SATURDAY, MAY 19, 2012 9AM-2PM WHERE: Dozens of homes throughout the community of Los Alamos, California (exit Highway 101 between Buellton & Santa Maria) Pick up map at the Los Alamos Valley Post Office Friday May 18th, 2012