Town Wide Yard Sale

May 19, 2012 from 9 AM - 2 PM

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT LOS ALAMOS TOWN-WIDE GARAGE SALE ON SATURDAY, MAY 19, 2012 9AM-2PM WHERE: Dozens of homes throughout the community of Los Alamos, California (exit Highway 101 between Buellton & Santa Maria) Pick up map at the Los Alamos Valley Post Office Friday May 18th, 2012

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Los Alamos Valley Senior Center and Los Alamos Valley Men's Club
  • Starts: May 19, 2012 9 AM - 2 PM
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Los Alamos
  • Website: http://www.losalamosvalley.org
  • Sponsors: Los Alamos Valley Senior Center and Los Alamos Valley Men's Club
 
 
 