Town Wide Yard Sale
May 19, 2012 from 9 AM - 2 PM
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT LOS ALAMOS TOWN-WIDE GARAGE SALE ON SATURDAY, MAY 19, 2012 9AM-2PM WHERE: Dozens of homes throughout the community of Los Alamos, California (exit Highway 101 between Buellton & Santa Maria) Pick up map at the Los Alamos Valley Post Office Friday May 18th, 2012
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Los Alamos Valley Senior Center and Los Alamos Valley Men's Club
- Starts: May 19, 2012 9 AM - 2 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: Los Alamos
- Website: http://www.losalamosvalley.org
- Sponsors: Los Alamos Valley Senior Center and Los Alamos Valley Men's Club