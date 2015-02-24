Calendar » Toy & Gift Drive for Foster, Low-Income Children Sees High Results

February 24, 2015 from all day

Children Services Auxiliary (CSA) in conjunction with Foster VC Kids, a division of Children and Family Services, held a holiday toy drive that collected unwrapped gifts for underprivileged children, including foster youth, in Ventura County. The outpouring of generosity from the community allowed CSA to expand on this program to include thousands of needy children.

CSA received 34,000 toys and $9,000 in monetary donations from private citizens. Out of the 1,000 youth in foster care, 632 children received gifts. CSA was able to serve a total of 1,671 families, and 4,253 children through the toy store. Additionally, the KVTA Children’s Fund radio drive raised $35,877 that went toward the CSA fund.

“We were pleased to see the results of the gift drive and of monetary donations collected this year,” says President of the Children Services Auxiliary Board, Teresa Brumit. “Every child we distributed gifts had a smile ear-to-ear, and that’s all we hope for. We look forward to continue this annual gift drive, and strive for even more donations in the coming years.”

Supervisor Steve Bennett along with the Board of Supervisors will commend those who donated to CSA and Foster VC Kids at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

“I am overwhelmed by the community’s astounding efforts to raise money and donate gifts to VC’s underprivileged children,” said Bennett. “I would like to recognize the generosity of those who donated and thank the entire community for its participation by helping brighten a less fortunate child’s holiday season.”

About Children Services Auxiliary



The Children’s Services Auxiliary (CSA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1983, is a volunteer run organization whose mission is to meet the needs of Ventura County’s court-dependent children. These children have been displaced from their homes due to abuse, neglect, or abandonment. The Auxiliary also serves youth who have recently transitioned from the foster care system. The CSA Board of Directors work closely with Ventura County Children and Family Services to identify the needs of the court-dependent children and transitioning youth.

About Ventura County Human Services Agency, Foster VC Kids

Ventura County Human Services Agency (VCHSA) strengthens families, supports self-sufficiency and promotes safety, health, and well-being. All of their service areas operate and perform at the highest level to meet the needs of individuals, families, and the community by providing assistance, aid, and protection for foster youth and beyond. VCHSA demonstrates the ability to work in multicultural environments and ensures that policies, programs, and actions communicate respect for the dignity of all people. Visit www.fostervckids.org for more information.