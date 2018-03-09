Calendar » Toy Story 3 at the Granada Theatre

March 9, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

On Friday, March 9, the Granada Theatre presents Toy Story 3 in collaboration with Cliff Drive Care Center.



This classic focuses on Woody’s plan to convince the other toys that they weren't abandoned, and depicts their journey home to their true owner, Andy. The toys make plans for a great escape from a day-care center.



Toy Story 3 will screen on the theatre’s state of the art 4K digital cinema system and is accompanied by a pre-screening conversation with representatives of Cliff Drive Care Center. Tickets are $10-20 and can be purchased by calling the Theatre box office at (805) 899-2222

