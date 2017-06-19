Calendar » Tracy Daugherty Speaking at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference

June 19, 2017 from 8:00PM - 9:00PM

Tracy Daugherty is the author of ten books of fiction, two essay collections, and biographies of Donald Barthelme, Joseph Heller, and Joan Didion. His latest book, Let Us Build Us a City, is an examination of cultural and literary history, exploring literary apprenticeship and mentoring, philosophy and politics. His work has been recognized with fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.