Calendar » Trades of HOPE: Partnering Against Poverty

October 24, 2016 from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Trades of Hope is a missional organization that empowers women around the world out of poverty and sex trafficking by marketing their beautiful Fair Trade handiwork. They provide opportunity (instead of charity), create dignified partnerships with their artisans, and utilize a “win-win-win” model to generate exponential impact. Come hear the transformational stories of these underdogs-turned-international business women and support their hard work by shopping for ethically-made Holiday gifts!



Members: FREE

Non-Members: $10