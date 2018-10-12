Calendar » Tradition and Transcendence: Music and Dance of Ethiopian Band, Fendika

October 12, 2018 from 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Based in Addis Ababa, this seven-member group led by virtuoso dancer, Melaku Belay, re-imagines traditional Ethiopian culture for the 21st century. By combining tribal dances and indigenous instruments with elements of jazz, rock, and theater, Fendika is revitalizing the musical art form of Azmari and other Ethiopian traditions. With lively singing in Amharic, Ethiopian instruments such as the masinqo and krar, and ethnically diverse dance traditions from the Amhara, Oromo, Tigray, and Welayta.

$5 for UCSB Students and youth under 12; $15 for general admission.

