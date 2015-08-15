Calendar » Trails n Tails Event

August 15, 2015 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

K-9 PALS Community Outreach Booth. K-9 PALS provides veterinary care, support, dog behavior training for adopters and volunteers, adoption promotion, rescue, adoption, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs of Shelters and rescue organizations in Santa Barbara County and Ventura County, and shelters in central and southern California.