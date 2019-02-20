Calendar » Trails of Midland School and Figueroa Mountain

February 20, 2019 from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm

Bring your lunch and get to know your local Land Trust! The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County will be featuring a variety of speakers and topics on the 3rd Wednesday of the month from 12:30-1:30 pm. Free and open to the public. Contact the office to reserve your seat as space is limited: (805) 966-4520 or email Jennifer.

February 20: The Trails of Ranger Edgar Davison and Midland School

This talk will highlight the hiking opportunities and history of both the network of trails on the Midland School Property and the network of trails around Figueroa Mountain. Edgar Davison built a number of the trails near Figueroa Mountain in the late 1800s. He was the first forest ranger for that area and patrolled the trails between Figueroa Mountain and Manzana Creek for 11 years before retiring in 1909.

Join local author James Wapotich as he shares images and stories from his hikes along these diverse and scenic trails in the western San Rafael Mountains. James has hiked many of the trails in our local backcountry. He is a Volunteer Wilderness Ranger with the Forest Service, and is the author of the Santa Barbara News-Press hiking column, Trail Quest.

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

Since 1985, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has worked with community groups, willing landowners and others to preserve, restore, and manage open space, wildlife habitat, and family farms and ranches throughout the County. To date, the Land Trust has helped to preserve more than 27,000 acres of natural resource and working land across the county, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve,

Coronado Butterfly Preserve, Point Sal, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, and several ranches on the Gaviota Coast. www.sblandtrust.org